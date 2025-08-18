Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $860.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $845.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

NYSE:PH opened at $729.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $763.99. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $705.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $1,352,509,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

