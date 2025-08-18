Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) & South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Critical Survey

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline 23.24% 12.27% 5.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow $2.12 billion 2.72 $316.00 million $1.85 14.95 Pembina Pipeline $8.06 billion 2.64 $1.36 billion $2.13 17.23

This table compares South Bow and Pembina Pipeline”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for South Bow and Pembina Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23 Pembina Pipeline 1 2 6 1 2.70

South Bow currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than South Bow.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats South Bow on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline, and rail terminalling facilities and a liquefied propane export facility. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

