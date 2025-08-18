Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,641 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

