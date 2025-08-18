Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Critical Analysis

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.42 $62.69 million $0.55 61.51 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $104.57 million 0.02 -$9.58 million ($26,048.3594) 0.00

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.91% 2.64% 1.35% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 5.13% -20.00% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 2 0 2.33 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

