PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,059,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18,294.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,593 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 485,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 52.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $179.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $190.27.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $3,686,825. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

