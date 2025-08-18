PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $205,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

