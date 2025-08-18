PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. $CAF

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.