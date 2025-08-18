PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Nebius Group Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NBIS opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. Nebius Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

