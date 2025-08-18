Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Porch Group Stock Down 0.5%

PRCH stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.72. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,243.11. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,095.33. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,700. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

