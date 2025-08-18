PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN) Short Interest Update

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 489,300 shares, anincreaseof58.0% from the July 15th total of 309,600 shares. Currently,2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently,2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PowerBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of PowerBank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded shares of PowerBank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of PowerBank

PowerBank Stock Up 2.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerBank by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PowerBank during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in PowerBank during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUUN opened at $1.90 on Monday. PowerBank has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). PowerBank had a negative net margin of 40.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerBank will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

