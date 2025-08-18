PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5,352.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. PPL has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $37.31.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

