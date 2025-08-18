Preferred Bank $PFBC Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Preferred Bank worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

