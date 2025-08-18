Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,932,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11,580.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 160,155 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 991,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7%

PBH stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.