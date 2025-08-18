Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Receives $175.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.9444.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

