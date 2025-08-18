Procter & Gamble’s (PG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their outperform rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PG. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.