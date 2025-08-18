Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – August 16th

Oracle, Bullish, Core Scientific, Globant, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue, research, or strategic focus from blockchain technology. These companies may offer services such as distributed ledger platforms, crypto‐asset exchanges, mining hardware, or blockchain consulting. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of decentralized ledgers without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.48. 11,535,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821,110. The firm has a market cap of $697.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Bullish stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,713,152. Bullish has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 43,578,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,527,717. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 6.60.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $11.58 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,477,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Globant has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 30,807,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,177,768. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,738,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,620,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 482,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $231.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51.

