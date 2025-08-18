Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – August 16th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, and Bullish are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide products and services aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and digital threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a sector driven by rising demand for secure cloud services, network defenses, encryption, and identity management solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.90. 34,909,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,799,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.09. 9,535,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,376. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $427.90. 2,262,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,901. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.79.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $79.11. 10,860,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,724,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Bullish stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $69.73. 9,051,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,713,152. Bullish has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

