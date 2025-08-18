Promising Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – August 16th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute renewable, low-carbon energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal power. Investors in these stocks seek both financial returns and the environmental benefits of reduced greenhouse-gas emissions, with performance often influenced by government incentives, technological advances and shifts in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 494,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,312. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 569,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,186. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04.

