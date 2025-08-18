Q3 Earnings Estimate for CNTB Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

