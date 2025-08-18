Q3 EPS Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia Increased by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNSFree Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.3%

BNS stock opened at C$78.47 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$62.57 and a twelve month high of C$80.14. The company has a market cap of C$96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

