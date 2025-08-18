Q3 EPS Estimate for Ensysce Biosciences Lowered by Analyst

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ensysce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.23. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.15% of Ensysce Biosciences worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

