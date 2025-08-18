Q3 EPS Estimate for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Lifted by Analyst

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Down 3.0%

INR opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

Featured Articles

