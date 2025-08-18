Q3 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Desjardins increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.67.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$15.23 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$16.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,074 shares of company stock valued at $447,953. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.