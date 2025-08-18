Q3 EPS Estimates for Longeveron Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Longeveron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 894.40% and a negative return on equity of 95.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Longeveron from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of LGVN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.23. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Longeveron by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

