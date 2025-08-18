Q3 EPS Estimates for Medicus Pharma Reduced by Analyst

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (CVE:MDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicus Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Medicus Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

