Q3 EPS Estimates for Spectral AI Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Spectral AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDAI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectral AI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

