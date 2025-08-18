Q3 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Cut by HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jones Trading downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.07.

VOR stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

