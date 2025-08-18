Q4 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Issued By Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).
High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0%
HIT opened at C$0.10 on Monday. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.
