Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 12.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) dropped 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04). Approximately 6,084,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,300,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.07.

In other news, insider Jason Miles sold 2,702,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £108,113.56 ($146,614.54). 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

