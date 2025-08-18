Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives $8.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.1429.

QNCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Quince Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,172,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

