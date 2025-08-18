Raymond James Financial Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $56.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of CMG opened at $44.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,211,000 after purchasing an additional 606,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,193,000 after purchasing an additional 325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

