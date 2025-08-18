Raymond James Financial Weighs in on K-Bro Linen Q3 Earnings

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KBL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$38.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.75. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$32.03 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 67.15%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

