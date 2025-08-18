RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 47.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) were up 47.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,787,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 227,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Up 47.1%

The company has a market cap of C$32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

