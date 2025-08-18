RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 47.1% – Time to Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,787,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 227,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 47.1%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$32.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.57.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
