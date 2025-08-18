Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE RS opened at $286.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.45.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

