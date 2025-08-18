RELX PLC $RELX Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RELX were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RELX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after buying an additional 253,107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RELX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RELX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RELX by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RELX by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 745,532 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RELX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. RELX’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

RELX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RELX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.