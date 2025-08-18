Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Albertsons Companies stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,728.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.