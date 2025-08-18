Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $427.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.21. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

