Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northern Oil and Gas stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Get Our Latest Report on NOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,691,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.