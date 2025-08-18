Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Six Flags Entertainment stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

