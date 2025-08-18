Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Landstar System stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.43 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,372,000 after purchasing an additional 319,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,419,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

