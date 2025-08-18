Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Repligen by 14.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,834. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens raised Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

