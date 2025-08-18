Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.1667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

RSG stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.15. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $198,685,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 113.0% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,670,000 after acquiring an additional 617,939 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

