Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:LB Q3 Earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Desjardins raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.14.

Shares of LB opened at C$30.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.37 and a 12-month high of C$31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

