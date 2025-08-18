Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:BYD Q3 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.18.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$216.05 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$186.10 and a 52 week high of C$258.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$212.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$201.74 per share, with a total value of C$30,261.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.