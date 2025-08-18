Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.0417.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

