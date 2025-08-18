Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Argus

Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 290,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,555 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,784,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.