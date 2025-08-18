Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Shares of QSR opened at C$90.25 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$83.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.92. The company has a market cap of C$20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.71, for a total value of C$6,769,728.00. Also, Director Vicente Tome sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.03, for a total transaction of C$308,474.71. Insiders have sold a total of 75,615 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.