Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 16th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.com are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers through physical outlets, online platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance tends to track consumer spending habits, seasonal trends and overall economic conditions, making them a key indicator of consumer confidence and broader market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,099,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,268,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.08, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.81. Tesla has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $32.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,934,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,994. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.82. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,185,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. 56,003,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,552,584. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $231.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,994,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

