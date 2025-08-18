Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fannie Mae and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fannie Mae 9.68% -34.69% 0.35% Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fannie Mae and Zillow Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.08 $16.98 billion N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.82 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -312.92

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fannie Mae has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fannie Mae and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fannie Mae 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zillow Group 1 11 13 0 2.48

Fannie Mae presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.29%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $85.6190, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Fannie Mae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Fannie Mae on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

